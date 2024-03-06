FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Trading 0% Higher

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.06. 348,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 148.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

