FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Down 0%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65. 16,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 67.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

