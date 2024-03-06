FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

