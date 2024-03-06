fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO Sells $34,200.00 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Janedis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get fuboTV alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,762,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 43.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 49.7% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in fuboTV by 97.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUBO

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.