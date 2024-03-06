FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 86,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,569,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.02.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
