Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 1,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

