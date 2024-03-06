Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $90,000,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.1 %
Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 754,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.