Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $90,000,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.1 %

Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 754,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,666,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

