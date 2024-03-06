Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Trading Down 0.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.09 and last traded at $58.47. 6,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Geberit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

About Geberit

(Get Free Report)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.