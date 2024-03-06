Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 411,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -193.55%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

