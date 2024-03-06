Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Geron comprises approximately 1.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Geron worth $97,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Geron by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Geron by 17.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Geron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Geron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 4,018,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,086. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

