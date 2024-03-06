Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.94

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 54458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

