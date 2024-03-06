Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

