Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.
Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.
Several research firms have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
