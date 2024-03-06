Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after acquiring an additional 115,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

