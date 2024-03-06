Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.39

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 1374971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
