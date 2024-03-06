Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,607,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 717,580 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.