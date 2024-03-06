Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,745. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

