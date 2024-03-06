Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graham by 43.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

