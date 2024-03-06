Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Graham Stock Performance
Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.58.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.