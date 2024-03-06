Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.43

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.43 and traded as high as C$42.50. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$42.45, with a volume of 7,500,673 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $4,255,859 over the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

