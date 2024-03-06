Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 19045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
