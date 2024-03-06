Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 19045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

About Green Impact Partners

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$65.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.