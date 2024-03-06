Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $275,306.48 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 1,106,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

