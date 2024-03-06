GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 32,822 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 517.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 859,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

