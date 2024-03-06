GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 68,991 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury General worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 69,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

