GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Orion were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,865. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

