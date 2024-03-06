GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 29,582 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $37.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.