GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 84,573 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,988. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

