GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 1,536.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 120,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $419.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

