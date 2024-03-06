GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.32 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 827,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,393. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.82, a P/E/G ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.45.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

