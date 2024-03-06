GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,543 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 3,494,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

