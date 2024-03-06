GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 470,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,546. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.