GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 470,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,546. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
