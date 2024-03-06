GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 645,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.38% of Nerdy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 984,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

