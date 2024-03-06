Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 0.8%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.56.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.