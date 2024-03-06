Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 0.8%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.56.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

