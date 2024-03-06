Hamilton Capital LLC Has $275,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.