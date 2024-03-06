Hamilton Capital LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,941,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $198.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

