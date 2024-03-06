Hamilton Capital LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.83. 1,451,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $386.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.