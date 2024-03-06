Hamilton Capital LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,079,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,161,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.