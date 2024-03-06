Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.48. 762,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

