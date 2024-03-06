Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 197.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.0% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.49 and a 200-day moving average of $614.02. The stock has a market cap of $740.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.32 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

