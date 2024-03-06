Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

