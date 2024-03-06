Hamilton Capital LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 53.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 959,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.70. The company had a trading volume of 583,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.93. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $277.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

