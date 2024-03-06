Head to Head Review: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54% Palmer Square Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Trinity Capital.

21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.46 -$30.38 million $1.47 10.13 Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.71 N/A N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Capital.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Palmer Square Capital BDC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

