Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.24 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $185.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.82023 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11691206 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $339,422,459.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.