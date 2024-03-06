Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 27,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 51,209,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

