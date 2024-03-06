HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 72,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 253,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

