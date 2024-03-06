HI (HI) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $268,574.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004011 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,252.50 or 1.00142330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00147763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005131 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $287,134.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

