High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Trading Down 2.8%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. 418,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 288,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 13.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

