High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Trading Down 2.8%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. 418,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 288,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
High Tide Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.49.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide
About High Tide
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
