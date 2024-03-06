Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

HLT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,761. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.