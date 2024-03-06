Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.08

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.08 and last traded at $174.94, with a volume of 31665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.48.

Hitachi Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.72. Hitachi had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

