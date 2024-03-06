HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $299,068.45 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

