Hooked Protocol Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $176.66 million and $15.87 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.27326753 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $27,110,492.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

