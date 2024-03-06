Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 930 ($11.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Citigroup cut Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 4.68 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 859.28 ($10.91). The company had a trading volume of 953,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,766. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 868.50 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 794.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.47.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

